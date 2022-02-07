...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
This includes Vedauwoo, Buford and Horse Creek.
* WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
Veterans and Military Day at the Legislature, commission meeting Feb. 15
CHEYENNE – Military personnel, veterans and their families are invited to participate in Veterans and Military Day at the Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The group will meet at the state Capitol and visit the Senate and House galleries at 10 a.m.
The Wyoming Veterans Commission will also hold its quarterly meeting that day, starting at 1 p.m., in the Wyoming Veterans Commission Conference Room at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., Cheyenne.
Veterans from around the state, especially southeast Wyoming, are invited to attend. Please plan to bring a valid government ID to access the building. Items on the agenda include a review of legislative actions. Expect the meeting to adjourn by 3 p.m.
For more information on both events, contact the Veterans Commission at 307-777-8151.