CHEYENNE – State of Wyoming veterans service officers from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around the state throughout August.

Edward McAuslan and Crystal Troutman are available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. They can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.

