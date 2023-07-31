...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and Wyoming, including the
following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner County, Kimball
County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County and Southern
Sioux County. In Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie
Range and Southwest Platte County, East Laramie County, East
Platte County, Goshen County, Laramie Valley, Niobrara County,
North Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall and possibility of
training thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Veterans assistance available at Wyoming outreach events this month
CHEYENNE – State of Wyoming veterans service officers from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around the state throughout August.
Edward McAuslan and Crystal Troutman are available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. They can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Either McAuslan or Troutman will be available at the following locations:
Torrington: Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Workforce Services Center, 1610 E. M St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Guernsey: Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Guernsey Senior Center, 100 S. Wyoming Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Wheatland: Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Workforce Services Center, 1958 W. Mariposa Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pine Bluffs: Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Senior Center, 309 Elm St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The offices of both McAuslan and Troutman are located at the Joint Force Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne. Contact McAuslan at 307-274-7747 or Troutman at 307-256-1778 to schedule an appointment.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.