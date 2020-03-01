CHEYENNE – A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout March.
Stephanie Davis is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. Davis can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave. in Cheyenne, and she will be available at the following locations:
Laramie: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 and March 16 at the Workforce Services Center, 3817 Beech St., Suite 100
Rawlins: From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 3 and March 17 at the Rawlins VA Clinic, 1809 E. Daley St.
Wheatland: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 and March 19 at the Workforce Services Center, 1958 W. Mariposa Parkway
Torrington: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 10 at the Workforce Services Center, 1610 E. M St.; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23 at VFW Post 2918, 925 W. 25th St.
Most other weekdays, Davis is available by appointment at her office. Contact her at 307-274-7747 to schedule an appointment at any of the above locations.