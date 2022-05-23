CHEYENNE – Veterans of military service can speak with a Wyoming veterans service officer in several places throughout the month of June, the Wyoming Military Department has announced.
Gabriel Rivera and Crystal Emig, Wyoming Veterans Commission experts on such matters, "will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities" in next month, Friday's emailed news release said. Both Rivera and Emig typically conduct such sessions around the state, with the Wyoming Military Department making their schedule available in advance.
Vets and their families can meet with Rivera and Emig to "discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care," the Wyoming Military Department said in its latest announcement. Both can help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Rivera and Emig both maintain offices is at the Joint Force Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave. in Cheyenne. Rivera also will be available at the following locations:
In Cheyenne on Monday, June 6 and 13, at the Cheyenne Vet Center, 2617 E. Lincolnway, Suite C. Rivera will be there from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., as is typical for him.
In Wheatland on Thursday, June 2 and 16, at the Workforce Services Center, 1958 W. Mariposa Parkway. He will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Emig also will be available:
In Torrington on Tuesday, June 21, at the Workforce Services Center, 1610 East M St. Her hours there will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Most other weekdays, Rivera and Emig are available by appointment at their offices, the news release noted.
You can contact Rivera at 307-274-7747 or Emig at 307-256-1778 to schedule an appointment.