CHEYENNE – Two state of Wyoming veterans service officers from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout April.
Crystal Emig and Gabriel Rivera are available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. Emig and Rivera can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Their offices are located at the Joint Force Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne.
Rivera will be available at the following locations:
Cheyenne: Monday, April 4, at the Cheyenne Vet Center, 2617 E. Lincolnway, Suite C, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wheatland: Thursday, April 7, at the Workforce Services Center, 1958 W. Mariposa Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cheyenne: Monday, April 18, at the Cheyenne Vet Center, 2617 E. Lincolnway, Suite C, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wheatland: Thursday, April 21, at the Workforce Services Center, 1958 W. Mariposa Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Emig will be available at the following location:
Torrington: Tuesday, April 12, at the Workforce Services Center, 1610 E. M St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Most other weekdays, Emig and Rivera are available by appointment at their offices. Contact Emig at 307-256-1778 or Rivera at 307-274-7747 to schedule an appointment at their office or any of the above locations.