CHEYENNE – A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission is available for telephone appointments throughout March.
Crystal Emig and Stephanie Davis are available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. They can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Due to health concerns regarding COVID-19, all appointments for Laramie, Goshen and Platte counties will be conducted via telephone.
In Laramie and Goshen counties, contact Crystal Emig at 307-256-1778 to schedule an appointment.
In Laramie and Platte counties, contact Stephanie Davis at 307-274-7747 to schedule an appointment.
For more information about the Veterans Commission, go online to www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/veterans/commission/.