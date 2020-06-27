CHEYENNE – Two state of Wyoming veterans service officers from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout July.
Crystal Emig and Stephanie Davis are available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. They can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Both have offices at the Joint Force Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave. in Cheyenne.
Emig will be available at the following locations:
• Torrington: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 7 and 15 at Workforce Services Center, 1610 E. M St.
• Torrington: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20 at VFW Post 2918, 925 W. 25th St.
• Pine Bluffs: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8, at the Senior Center, 309 Elm St.
• Davis will be available at the following locations:
• Wheatland: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 9 and 23 at Workforce Services Center, 1958 W. Mariposa Parkway
• The Vet Center in Cheyenne will be scheduled as soon as it is open for outreach appointments.)
Most other weekdays, Emig and Davis are available by appointment at their office. Contact Emig at 307-256-1778 or Davis at 307-274-7747 to schedule an appointment at any of the above locations.