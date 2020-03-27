CHEYENNE – Two veterans service officers from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout April.
Stephanie Davis and Crystal Emig will be available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care.
Davis and Emig can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Due to health concerns regarding COVID‐19, all appointments in Laramie, Goshen and Platte counties will be conducted via telephone for the time being. Those interested can contact Davis at 307‐274‐7747 or Emig at 307-256-1778 to schedule an appointment.