CHEYENNE – State of Wyoming veterans service officers from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services via telephone throughout January.
Stephanie Davis and Crystal Emig are available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. Davis and Emig can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Due to health concerns regarding COVID-19, all appointments will be conducted via telephone. Contact Davis at 307-274-7747 or Emig at 307-256-1778 to schedule an appointment.