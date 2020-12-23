Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Goshen County, Central Carbon County, Upper North Platte River Basin, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County Counties. In Nebraska, Dawes and North Sioux Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High blowover risk for lightweight and high profile vehicles. Expect travel delays and possible road closures for lightweight and high profile vehicles. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow are also expected west of the Laramie Range. Visibilities may be reduced below a mile at times in blowing snow. Roads and highways may become slick and icy due to drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.&&