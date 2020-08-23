CHEYENNE – A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout September.
Stephanie Davis and Crystal Emig are available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. Davis and Emig can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Their office is located at the Joint Force Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave. in Cheyenne, and one of them will be available at the following locations:
• Torrington: Sept. 1, at the Workforce Services Center, 1610 E. M St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Torrington: Sept. 8, at the Workforce Services Center, 1610 E. M St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Wheatland: Sept. 10, at the Workforce Services Center, 1958 W. Mariposa Pkwy., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Pine Bluffs: Sept. 23, at the Senior Center, 309 Elm St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On most other weekdays, both are available by appointment at their office. Contact Davis at 307-274-7747 or Emig at 307-256-1778 to schedule an appointment at any of the above locations.