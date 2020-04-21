CHEYENNE – Veterans service officers from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will be available for telephone appointments only throughout May.
Crystal Emig and Stephanie Davis are available to talk with veterans and their families about state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. The two officers can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Due to health concerns regarding COVID-19, all appointments for Laramie, Goshen and Platte counties will be conducted via telephone. Those who are interested may contact Emig at 307-256-1778 or Davis at 307-274-7747 to schedule an appointment.