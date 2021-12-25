CHEYENNE – State of Wyoming veterans service officers from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout January.

Gabriel Rivera and Crystal Emig are available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA health care. They can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.

Their offices are located at the Joint Force Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne.

Rivera will be available at the following locations: 

  • Wheatland: Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Workforce Services Center, 1958 W. Mariposa Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Wheatland: Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Workforce Services Center, 1958 W. Mariposa Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Emig will be available at the following location: 

  • Torrington: Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Workforce Services Center, 1610 E. M St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact Rivera at 307-274-7747 or Emig at 307-256-1778 to schedule an appointment at their office or any of the above locations.

