...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 5 AM
MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin. Includes the towns of Medicine Bow and
Shirley Basin. Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range,
South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
Includes Cheyenne...Wheatland...Laramie...Horse Creek and
Guernsey.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Veterans assistance coming to Laramie, Platte and Goshen counties
CHEYENNE – State of Wyoming veterans service officers from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout January.
Gabriel Rivera and Crystal Emig are available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA health care. They can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Their offices are located at the Joint Force Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne.
Rivera will be available at the following locations:
Wheatland: Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Workforce Services Center, 1958 W. Mariposa Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wheatland: Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Workforce Services Center, 1958 W. Mariposa Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Emig will be available at the following location:
Torrington: Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Workforce Services Center, 1610 E. M St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact Rivera at 307-274-7747 or Emig at 307-256-1778 to schedule an appointment at their office or any of the above locations.