CHEYENNE – State of Wyoming veterans service officers from the Wyoming Veterans Commission are available for telephone appointments only throughout February.
Stephanie Davis and Crystal Emig are available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. Both can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Due to health concerns regarding COVID-19, all appointments will be conducted via telephone.
Contact Emig for Laramie and Goshen counties at 307-256-1778 to schedule an appointment; or Davis at 307-274-7747 to schedule an appointment for Laramie and Platte counties.