CHEYENNE – A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission is available for telephone appointments only throughout April.
Crystal Emig is available to meet with Laramie and Platte counties veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. Emig can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.
Stephanie Davis is available to meet with Laramie and Platte counties veterans to do the same things.
Due to health concerns regarding COVID-19, all appointments will be conducted via telephone. Contact Emig at 307-256-1778 or Davis at 307-274-7747 to schedule an appointment.