CHEYENNE – Two state of Wyoming veterans service officers from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout August.
Crystal Emig and Stephanie Davis are available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. Both also can help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Their office is located at the Joint Force Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne.
Emig will be available in Torrington on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Workforce Services Center, 1610 E. M St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and in Pine Bluffs on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Senior Center, 309 Elm St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Davis will be available in Wheatland on Thursday, Aug. 12, and Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Workforce Services Center, 1958 W. Mariposa Pkwy., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and in Cheyenne on Thursday, Aug. 5, and Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Cheyenne Vet Center, 2617 E. Lincolnway, Suite C, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Most other weekdays, Emig and Davis are available by appointment at her office. Contact Emig at 307-256-1778 or Davis at 307-274-7747 to schedule an appointment at any of the above locations.