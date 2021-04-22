CHEYENNE – Two state of Wyoming veterans service officers from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout May.
Crystal Emig and Stephanie Davis are available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans' benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare. Both also can help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Their office is located at the Joint Force Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne.
Emig will be available in Torrington, Tuesday, May 11, at the Workforce Services Center, 1610 E. M St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Davis will be available in Wheatland on Thursday, May 6, at the Workforce Services Center, 1958 W. Mariposa Pkwy., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and in Cheyenne on Thursday, May 13, at the Vet Center, 2617 E. Lincolnway, Suite C, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Most other weekdays, Emig and Davis are available by appointment at her office. Contact Emig at 307-256-1778 or Davis at 307-274-7747 to schedule an appointment at any of the above locations.