...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM MDT Saturday. There will
be a lull in strong winds from late this afternoon through late
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA
PANHANDLE FRIDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425,
426, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437...
* WIND...West to northwest 25 to 35 MPH with frequent gusts greater
than 50 MPH. The strongest winds are expected along and west of
Interstate 25.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, very low relative humidity, and warm temperatures
can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Crystal Troutman is a Wyoming Veterans Commission expert on matters affecting vets. Courtesy photo
CHEYENNE – Two state of Wyoming veterans service officers from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in the area throughout November.
Crystal Troutman and Edward McAuslan are available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. Both can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Troutman will be available at the following locations:
Torrington: Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Workforce Services Center, 1610 E. M St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pine Bluffs: Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Senior Center, 309 Elm St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
McAuslan will be available at the following location:
Wheatland: Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Workforce Services Center, 1958 W. Mariposa Pkwy., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Most other weekdays, Troutman and McAuslan are available by appointment at their office, located at the Joint Force Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne. Contact Troutman at 307-256-1778 or McAuslan at 307-274-7747 to schedule an appointment at their office or any of the above locations.