Crystal Troutman

Crystal Troutman is a Wyoming Veterans Commission expert on matters affecting vets. Courtesy photo

CHEYENNE – Two state of Wyoming veterans service officers from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in the area throughout November.

Crystal Troutman and Edward McAuslan are available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. Both can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.

