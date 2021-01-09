CHEYENNE – Laramie County Assessor Kenneth Guille wants to remind eligible veterans that between Jan. 1 and the fourth Monday in May is the time to notify his office of their wish to use the exemption on their 2021 property taxes.
The property tax benefit may only be claimed in one county annually, and shall only apply to the principal residence of the veteran or qualifying surviving spouse.
Guille stated, “Veterans must have received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal or its equivalent or been active duty between Dec. 7, 1941, and Dec. 31, 1946; June 27, 1950, and Jan. 31,1955; or Feb. 28, 1961, and May 7, 1975. The veteran or surviving spouse must have been a resident of Wyoming for the three years prior to claiming the exemption.”
Guille added, “A disabled veteran with a compensable service connected disability, certified by the VA, is eligible for the exemption regardless of the time of service.”
The exemption reduces the assessed valuation by $3,000 annually. The tax dollar amount varies depending on the mill levy for each tax district. The approximate savings is about $213.
Veterans must contact the office by May 26 to receive the exemption for the 2020 tax year. If the veteran has already submitted the eligible documents to the assessor’s office they can renew by calling the office, stopping into the office or by renewing online at https://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/CountyAssessor/.