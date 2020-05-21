CHEYENNE – Two state of Wyoming veterans service officers from the Wyoming Veterans Commission are available for telephone appointments only throughout June.
Crystal Emig is available to meet with veterans and their families from Laramie and Goshen counties to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. Stephanie Davis can do the same for Laramie and Platte counties.
Both Emig and Davis can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Due to health concerns regarding COVID-19, all appointments will be conducted via telephone. Contact Emig at 307-256-1778 or Davis at 307-274-7747 to schedule an appointment.