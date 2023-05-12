...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner
County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball
County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County
and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie
County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Veterans Talking to Veterans Day events will be May 27
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Veterans Commission, in association with the National Museum of Military Vehicles, announces Veterans Talking to Veterans Day at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois on May 27.
Gov. Mark Gordon endorses the Veterans Talking to Veterans program, and will be the honored guest during the ceremony.
The event will showcase compelling storytellers and feature facilitated dialogue sessions with esteemed Veterans Talking to Veterans coaches, and Lee Alley, recipient of the Army's Distinguished Service Cross. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore a statewide Veterans Resource Fair. As a special highlight, the premiere of Wyoming PBS' documentary, "State of Mind: The Battle Inside," will be followed by a panel discussion.
Veterans Talking to Veterans is a free weekly group coaching meeting available both in communities and online. Through a multitiered approach, veterans train to become certified trauma-informed coaches. The program has recently expanded into 12 communities, including the Department of Corrections.