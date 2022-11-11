Col. John F. Hundley, vice commander of the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, delivers the guest address during a Veterans Day ceremony hosted at American Legion Post 6 on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Cheyenne. Hannah Black/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – It's easy to recognize active duty service members – they wear readily identifiable uniforms that are hard to ignore. But it's not always so easy to recognize veterans, who are just as deserving of our veneration and support.
This was one message put forward by Col. John F. Hundley at the American Legion Post 6's Veterans Day ceremony on Friday morning. Hundley, the vice commander for the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, was the event's guest speaker.
"The majority of veterans we honor today no longer actively serve by wearing a military uniform, but they continue to serve their communities in this great nation. Many have gone on to become our public and private sector leaders: teachers, police officers, fire, community volunteers, and they are all our leaders," he said. "Whether they wear the military uniform today or wore it decades ago, veterans represent an unwavering dedication and exemplify the highest ideals of service to our nation."
Hundley was one of several speakers Friday who recognized the service of those in the armed forces, both past and present.
"Today, we honor the living veterans who answered the call and served our nation – those in war, and in peace. Since World War I, more than 1 million veterans have been wounded while serving. Many continue to receive treatment for battlefield injuries and mental trauma suffered decades ago," Hundley said. "From Belleau Wood to the mountains of Afghanistan, and hundreds of places in between, our nation rose to greatness on the strength of their service, and their stories are woven into the fabric of the nation's history."
Post Commander William Barnes said veterans never truly stop serving, even when they hang up their uniforms for the last time. He noted the deep sacrifice that is volunteering to serve in the U.S. military.
"Veterans are a diverse group, represented by men and women of every ethnic, economic and religious background," he said. "They come from every state and territory, but (are) bound by one commitment: defend America with their life, if called upon.
"Military service is not for the faint of heart. Neither is getting old, but that's another story," Barnes said to laughs from the crowd, made up of mostly older adults. "Most (civilian jobs) do not require risk to life or limb. No other occupation subjects employees to criminal charges for disobeying their boss."
Unfortunately, Barnes said, homelessness is a too-common issue that veterans face in this country. He said that an estimated 60,000 military veterans are homeless.
Veterans are 7% of the U.S. population, but 11% of the nation's total population of unhoused people, Barnes said.
"The best way to prevent a veteran from becoming homeless is to hire one," he said. "It's not only good policy, but smart business for an employer who values skill, discipline and patriotism."
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., also spoke at the event, recalling conversations she'd had with her nephew about his service in the U.S. Marine Corps.
"It's obvious that it's challenging to transition from military service to civilian life, and he was someone who didn't serve in combat," Lummis said.
The senator from Cheyenne said she asked her nephew whether his service on the Corps' silent drill team in Washington, D.C., was "the greatest role" he had while serving.
Absolutely not, Lummis remembered her nephew saying.
He told her that he volunteered every chance he got to "be at Arlington to honor the families of a deceased veteran as they were laid to rest." That was where he preferred to be, Lummis said, because it gave him meaning and "the opportunity to honor and respect a family that served, that gave, that sacrificed, that love their country so much that their loved one would give their life for it, and did give their life for it."
"So, I just want to say how very honored I am to be among you today," Lummis said to the veterans gathered in the room, "how very grateful I am to those of you who served, how pleased I am that you continue to support each other and lift each other up."
