CHEYENNE – In Cheyenne, Memorial Day is normally commemorated with a wreath laying ceremony at Beth El Cemetery, though the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Due to a number of issues this year, the ceremony almost faced the same fate. However, Air Force veteran Cheryl Shannon and some women from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1881 Auxiliary knew they couldn’t let that happen.
“If we’re not here for veterans, what are we here for?” Shannon asked.
So, to give fallen veterans the recognition they deserve, the women kicked into high gear and planned the event as best they could within the time constraint.
With that, the wreath laying ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Beth El Cemetery, 3345 Seymour Ave., which is off Pershing Boulevard, south of Cheyenne Regional Airport. All residents are welcome to attend the ceremony, rain or shine, to honor veterans who died in military service.
At the ceremony, wreaths donated by groups around town will be laid in honor of those fallen veterans, who will each have an American flag placed at their grave by the American Legion, if they are buried in the cemetery.
While the event will be scaled back from years past due to the planning constraints, specifically with no keynote speaker, Shannon said it’s still vitally important for the community.
“I’ve lost friends in a war zone,” Shannon said. “Having served in Iraq myself, I’ve been there and I’ve seen it. … But this is not a day for us. This is the day for those that we lost – our brothers and sisters that gave their lives to protect us.”
Longtime VFW Auxiliary member Becky Poch shared the same sentiment as Shannon, which is why she felt called to step up and help with the planning, along with a few more Auxiliary women.
She said some of their members were shocked and upset to hear about that decision, but those feelings quickly faded when they took it upon themselves, with Shannon leading the charge. They received approval from the quartermaster to carry on with the event and put in the work to make it happen.
“We did the best we could to pick up the ball and continue on with it,” Poch said.
While the ceremony commemorates veterans who died in the line of duty, it also serves as a way to educate kids about military sacrifices and shows living veterans that the community still cares about them. With all the benefits for service members and the wider community, Poch encouraged residents to bring their families and show up to remember the veterans.
“It’s gonna probably rain; it rains almost every year,” Poch said. “But I just hope that residents will come out and show their respect and remember those that have passed on.”