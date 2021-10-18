CHEYENNE – VFW Post 1881 will host a craft show and flea market from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the post, 2816 E. Seventh St.

Everyone is welcome to come and see the creativeness of vendors selling items such as jewelry, crocheted items, candles, leather items, etc. Boy Scouts popcorn also will be sold.

Lunch will be available. Call Suzie at 307-632-4053 if you have any questions.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus