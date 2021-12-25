...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED FOR THE MOUNTAINS TODAY THROUGH THIS
MORNING...
...Winter conditions for Cheyenne, Laramie, I-80 Summit, Buford
and Vedauwoo this Morning...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Periods of heavy Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph may produce blowing
snow and lower visibility.
* WHERE...Cheyenne and Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds to 30
mph will also produce some blowing snow and lower visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County, including Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Vedauwoo.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
VFW Post 4343 Auxiliary President Bohnie Robinson stands with one of her quilt designs. Courtesy
CHEYENNE – In a project that began in July, members of the VFW Post 4343 and Auxiliary have donated four handmade quilts to the Cheyenne VA Medical Center Hospice Center, with plans to design and give away eight to 12 more next year.
Gerald Pellock with VFW Post 4343 explained that the idea came about on a visit to the hospice center, when members of the VFW wanted to give back.
Auxiliary President Bohnie Robinson, he said, is a “master seamstress,” and she came up with the designs. Robinson runs a sewing business and found five patterns she wanted to use.
The first features eagles flying over Mount Rushmore. Another commemorates 9/11, showing police, firefighters and military service members. Another shows eagles flying over the mountains, and another depicts soldiers, rising through mist, with eagles and the American flag behind them.
The last one reads “These Colors Don’t Run,” and all are framed with a border of American flags.
“I served in Vietnam, and it took them two years to put me back together,” Pellock said. “I have always been the person donating and giving, but as a patient, when I was on the other side, I can’t begin to say how great it is and how wonderful the people who do things like this make a patient feel.”
To raise funds for the first set of quilts, the VFW raffled off its first design. Robinson said more donations are welcome to support next year’s quilts.
She has not worked alone – she said many women in the Auxiliary have helped. And all do so with veterans in mind.
“Veterans are the ones who have fought and died for this country. It seems like since the Vietnam War, no one wants anything to do with the military. But they are still fighting and dying for this country, and we all need to remember that,” Robinson said.