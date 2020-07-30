CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College and other sponsors are hosting a virtual Dementia Caregiver Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
The Resource Fair will feature two keynote speakers: At 9 a.m., geriatrician Dr. Cara Johnson will speak about the different types of dementia and the process of getting a diagnosis; at 12:30 p.m., the second keynote will be given by medical social worker Carol Taylor on the topic Off & Running: The Care Partner’s Motto.
Other presentations include: A “brain tour” and explanation of dementia by neurologist Dr. Tracie Caller; Medicare, Medicaid & Long-Term Care Payment Issues by Charlie Simeneo; Dementia-Related Behaviors, presented by Natalie Cheevers, RN; Tips for Successful Communication by Carol Taylor; and Nutrition for those Living with Dementia by dietician Anna Hambright.
There is no fee to attend the conference, though pre-registration is required by Friday, July 31. Register for the conference at 307-778-1236 or lccc.wy.edu/enrichment. Registrants will then receive links for the presentations, along with a guide to resource information for those living with dementia.
Sponsors of the Dementia Caregivers Resource Fair include Laramie County Community College, Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming, Wyoming Department of Health, Synergy HomeCare and Home Instead Senior Care.