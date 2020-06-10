CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration will host a virtual public event to review the Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Interstate 25/Interstate 80 Interchange Project beginning June 29 and ending July 1.
As part of the virtual event, a live comment meeting will occur from 4:30-6 p.m. June 30 for members of the public to present questions and concerns in front of their peers and the project team. In addition to soliciting input and comments on the EA, the virtual public event also will provide information on project history, transportation needs for the project and WYDOT’s anticipated next steps, according to a news release from the department.
To access the live comment meeting, visit the project website during the time period indicated above at http://www.i25i80.com/. You may visit the website any time between the scheduled dates to access the virtual public event content.
The Environmental Assessment document is currently available for public review and comment. It can be found at the same website. It is also available for viewing at WYDOT Headquarters and the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization.
All comments must be received during the 30-day comment period (June 8 through July 7). After the 30-day comment period, WYDOT and FHWA will review comments received before issuing a final decision on the EA. Responses to comments will be included in the decision document and posted on the project website, the release said.
The I-25/I-80 interchange is a transportation focal point that facilitates the movement of people and goods on a local, regional and national level. With no major improvements made since its construction in the 1960s, the interchange needs to be brought up to current interstate safety and mobility standards. The project proposes a full replacement of the existing I-25/I-80 interchange, as well as a full replacement of the I-25/Lincolnway interchange because of its proximity to the I-25/I-80 interchange. The purpose of the project is to improve safety, accommodate future traffic volumes and support local development, according to the release.
Public involvement is a critical component of the process required by the National Environmental Policy Act. NEPA helps agencies to integrate environmental values into their decision making processes by considering the environmental impacts of the proposed actions. For more information about NEPA, visit https://www.epa.gov/.
If you do not have internet access or have general questions regarding the proposed project or the virtual meeting, contact WYDOT Project Manager Andrea Allen at 307-777-4135 or andrea.allen@wyo.gov.