CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration will host a virtual public meeting to review the Environmental Assessment for the I-25/I-80 Interchange Project beginning June 29 and ending July 1.
As part of the virtual meeting, a live comment event will also occur from 4:30-6 p.m. June 30 for members of the public to present questions and concerns in front of their peers and the project team.
In addition to soliciting input and comments on the EA, the virtual public meeting also will provide information on project history, transportation needs for the project and WYDOT’s anticipated next steps.
To access the virtual public meeting, visit the project website at http://www.i25i80.com during the time period indicated above. You may visit the website any time between the scheduled times to access the virtual public meeting content.
The Environmental Assessment document is currently available for public review and comment. It can be found online at the same website. It is also available for viewing at WYDOT Headquarters and the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization.
All comments must be received during the 30-day comment period (June 8 through July 7). After the 30-day comment period, WYDOT and FHWA will review comments received before issuing a final decision on the EA. Responses to comments will be included in the decision document and posted on the project website.
If you do not have internet access, or if you have general questions regarding the proposed project or the virtual meeting, contact Andrea Allen, WYDOT project manager, at 307-777-4135 or Andrea.Allen@wyo.gov.