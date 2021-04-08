LARAMIE – Powerful grassroots momentum helped garner broad, historic support for a number of important bills at this year’s legislative session, including a bill to expand Medicaid eligibility and one to repeal the death penalty in the state, according to a news release from the Equality State Policy Center.
Next week, policy experts and advocates from the ACLU of Wyoming, the Wyoming Outdoor Council, the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, the Wyoming Primary Care Association, and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers will discuss the fate of key bills and talk about what the public can expect in the upcoming special and interim sessions.
The roundtable discussion is part of the Equality State Policy Center’s People’s Review: LIVE! series, and will take place from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, April 15, via Zoom.
The legislative wrap-up will feature Antonio Serrano of the ACLU of Wyoming; former state Rep. Stan Blake; Steff Kessler of the Wyoming Outdoor Council; Tara Muir of the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault; and Jan Cartwright of the Wyoming Primary Care Association and the Healthy Wyoming coalition.
The event is free and open to the public. People can register online at https://equalitystate.org/the-peoples-review/ to receive an invitation to join live.