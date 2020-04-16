CHEYENNE – Snow may be in the forecast today, but severe storms are just around the corner as our seasons can flip quickly in southeast Wyoming.
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, National Weather Service offices had to cancel many in-person Storm Spotter Talks this season. However, NWS Cheyenne will now be starting a Virtual Storm Spotter Talk Series this month that will continue into May.
The first Virtual Storm Spotter Talk will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. today, Thursday, April 16.
Please register ahead of time at https://bit.ly/3chLxZL.
Future presentations will be announced by NWS Cheyenne on Facebook and Twitter.