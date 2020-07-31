CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Virtual Torch Run 2020 has wrapped up as of July 15, raising more than $7,000 for Special Olympics Wyoming.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run to Benefit Special Olympics Wyoming has historically conducted runs leading up to the Special Olympics Wyoming State Summer Games. The pandemic forced the cancellation of summer games, but not the enthusiasm and support of the law enforcement community, thus the creation of our first ever virtual run.
Law enforcement personnel, Special Olympics athletes, family and friends participated by walking or running outside or on a treadmill, exercising on an elliptical or cycling. Participants tracked their miles, took pictures and recorded videos to post their efforts to the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/LETR4SOWY.
The original goals were set to engage more officers and athletes, reach 2,020 miles and raise $20,200.
The final tallies are:
• 105 registered participants
• 4,771 miles completed
• More than $7,000 raised
T-shirts are still available at www.SpecialOlympicsWY.org, and donations are still welcome by calling the Special Olympics Wyoming office at 307-235-3062.