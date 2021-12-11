CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration, is hosting a virtual town hall on The Good Jobs Challenge at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The Good Jobs Challenge is an initiative of the Economic Development Administration that will allocate $500 million to collaborative skills training systems and programs.

This program is intended to create good-paying jobs and to reach historically underserved populations and areas, communities of color, women and other groups facing labor market barriers, such as persons with disabilities, individuals with past criminal records, and veterans and military spouses, among others.

Kirk Keysor, economic development representative for Montana and Wyoming for the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration, will join the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services in a virtual town hall meeting to discuss this great opportunity for Wyoming.

Persons interested in attending may register for the virtual town hall at https://tinyurl.com/goodjobschallengetownhall.

