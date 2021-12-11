...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and central Laramie County including
the cities of Laramie and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Virtual town hall Tuesday to present The Good Jobs Challenge
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration, is hosting a virtual town hall on The Good Jobs Challenge at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The Good Jobs Challenge is an initiative of the Economic Development Administration that will allocate $500 million to collaborative skills training systems and programs.
This program is intended to create good-paying jobs and to reach historically underserved populations and areas, communities of color, women and other groups facing labor market barriers, such as persons with disabilities, individuals with past criminal records, and veterans and military spouses, among others.
Kirk Keysor, economic development representative for Montana and Wyoming for the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration, will join the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services in a virtual town hall meeting to discuss this great opportunity for Wyoming.