CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services will hold a virtual town hall this week to provide information about Pandemic Unemployment Insurance programs, as well as answer questions from job seekers and employers.
The virtual town hall, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 1, and is the third town hall in an ongoing series designed to inform the public about department programs and unemployment insurance benefits.
Participants are encouraged to register in advance. Those interested in attending the town hall on PUA may register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZxLfRJrNReekf0tUPCuzgw.
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. To watch the previous town halls, or to see the questions and answers from those webinars, visit http://wyomingworkforce.org/news/2020-04-17a/.