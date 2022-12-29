Cheyenne Kiwanis Club volunteer John Steil pours syrup for Oaklynn Kennedy, 4, as she makes her way through the line for the free pancake breakfast in the Depot Plaza on Monday, July 26, 2021. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CHEYENNE – Visit Cheyenne released the results from its 2022 Public Relations Campaign, which earned placements in multiple national publications, including USA Today, Travel and Leisure and Buzzfeed.
The publications covered stories on multiple attractions in Cheyenne and Laramie County, such as highlighting Cheyenne as a top summer destination, covering the alleged haunting of the Cheyenne Depot Museum, and naming the Nagle Warren Mansion as one of the best bed and breakfasts in the country.
One publication, USA Today, awarded Curt Gowdy State Park as one of the top 10 spots for "glamping" in the nation.
Cheyenne’s western heritage was on full display in 2022, and was the large focus of the media coverage. Travel and Leisure called the cowboy the “heartbeat of the city” in Cheyenne, while more than one publication focused on the legendary events that make up Cheyenne Frontier Days.
According to Visit Cheyenne’s annual PR report, the campaign earned the equivalent of more than a billion impressions, holding a media value of more than $763,000.
“Our work with the travel press in 2022 really paid dividends for us,” Visit Cheyenne Vice President Jim Walter said in a news release. “The $763,000 represents a better than two-to-one return on our total public relations investment."
Walter said articles about Cheyenne are far more impactful to consumers than paid advertising, as they are the result of someone else’s experiences. He said they are always happy when someone other than Visit Cheyenne staff is sharing stories and telling people about the variety of experiences and opportunities to create memories in our community.