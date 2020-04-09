CHEYENNE – Coronavirus has had a large impact on the tourism industry, with hotels closing their doors and travel restrictions affecting revenue streams. Visit Cheyenne, the city’s tourism and convention bureau, has felt the same effects.
Visit Cheyenne CEO Domenic Bravo said Wednesday his organization has taken budget tightening measures, including furloughing a total of 10 full-time and part-time employees.
The remaining five employees have shifted their focus to assisting in the local coronavirus response.
“We’re trying to promote as many local restaurants and businesses as we can so that they can stay open, and when this is done, they can still be thriving,” Bravo said.
But Visit Cheyenne, which is funded mainly through lodging taxes, has to plan for the future, and it’s currently in the budgeting process for 2021.
“We know we’re going to take a hit from lodging tax revenue,” Visit Cheyenne board vice chairman Barry Sims said during the board meeting Wednesday.
Board member Tony O’Brien also said the month of March will look more like December in terms of sales tax collection.
Bravo said the budget is going to be lean, but they’re going to map it out month by month. For the time being, Visit Cheyenne has put some projects on the back burner, and is shifting gears to assist the business community and the organizations working toward solutions.
Already, Visit Cheyenne has partnered with the Downtown Development Authority to create a bingo game for residents supporting local businesses. When restaurants had to close their doors to customers, Visit Cheyenne put together a list of places that remain open for pickup and delivery. And most recently, they’ve partnered with former CEO Darren Rudloff to compile a job board for the area.
Each week, they send out a newsletter with useful information, like how you can benefit from the CARES Act recently passed by the federal government.
Looking at visitor surveys, Visit Cheyenne found that people enjoy visiting Laramie County because they feel like they’re part of the community. It’s the local businesses and the people who work in them that make Cheyenne stand out.
“Our citizens, our neighbors are what make this a travel destination,” Bravo said.
Visit Cheyenne is currently working on ways to help bolster tourism in the state this summer, planning to emphasize road trips for people that were planning to fly elsewhere.
“We’re trying to be a little innovative,” Bravo said. “For people saying, ‘Hey, I want to go to Italy,’ we’re saying, ‘Why don’t you come to Wyoming? Why don’t you Visit Cheyenne?’”