CHEYENNE – With the 2021 summer trolley season almost upon here, Visit Cheyenne and the Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley System are looking for qualified drivers to join the team.
Drivers operate the trolleys in a safe manner for a variety of tours, including historic tours, ghost and holiday tours, shuttles and private charters.
Drivers narrate tours from provided scripts while entertaining the riders. They also help maintain safe and clean trolleys, do required inspections and paperwork.
Trolley drivers work part time and have flexible hours.
Interested? Download the job description at www.cheyenne.org/info/about-the-cvb and email your resume and qualification to Sue James at sue@cheyenne.org