CHEYENNE – Visit Cheyenne has announced that Jill Pope, director of operations and visitor services, is retiring effective Feb. 12. Pope has served Visit Cheyenne since May 2002.
Through the years, Pope managed the trolley services in Laramie County, the Visitor Center in the Depot and the Visitor Center in Pine Bluffs. She oversaw the move of Visit Cheyenne from its office on Lincolnway to the refurbished Depot in 2004, and expertly handled group travel sales and tours, as well as international travel sales, representing Cheyenne at trade shows and forming bonds that that have positively impacted travel numbers.
“I found that I loved working the shows and meeting people,” Pope said in a news release. “And I’ve made so many enduring, special friendships across the country.”
Pope also grew the Visit Cheyenne trolley fleet from the original single trolley providing two tours a day, to four trolleys and five tours a day. She added numerous charters for conventions, weddings and other functions; has written the tour scripts as an amateur historian; and produced what is now coined “The Wild West Tour.”
“Jill’s longstanding service and talents have produced a robust trolley program, national and international goodwill, and a reputation for professionalism from the Visit Cheyenne office,” said Domenic Bravo, Visit Cheyenne’s CEO.
Due to COVID-19 and to provide social-distancing opportunities, a drop-in reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 11, from 3:30-6 p.m. in the Depot lobby for colleagues and friends of Jill to wish her well in her retirement.