CHEYENNE – Visit Cheyenne unveiled a master plan Wednesday that it says sets the course for future investment in Laramie County’s tourism assets.
The plan centers on five distinct, broad opportunities, including: enhancing the visitor experience, downtown experiences and development, outdoor recreation, community branding and strengthening the travel industry framework.
The plan was developed by Visit Cheyenne in cooperation with Rudloff Solutions, students from the University of Wyoming’s Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Management Program and 21 stakeholders from a variety of backgrounds and businesses in Laramie County.
As part of the process, 36 previous community and economic development plans were analyzed and vetted. Interviews with community stakeholders were conducted, and surveys were completed by both residents and past visitors to Cheyenne.
Out of that research, the students honed in on the five major themes driving the visitor economy in Laramie County now and into the future. Under each of those themes are actionable items assigned to entities in the community for more work, with deadlines for hopeful completion.
“The tourism economy is on average a $360 million industry in Laramie County,” said Visit Cheyenne’s VP and director of marketing Jim Walter. “This plan gives those of us on the front lines of tourism development the tools and the map to grow that even larger.”
One area that rang loudest in the research and led to immediate action is the importance of downtown to not only visitors, but also to residents. The findings in the master plan led to Visit Cheyenne being open to the recently implemented memorandum of understanding to manage the Downtown Development Authority.
Domenic Bravo, Visit Cheyenne’s CEO explains, “Visitors rate our downtown a 4 on a scale of 5, while residents rate it only a 3. Building a successful downtown that attracts visitors and locals and creates a vibrant community is very important to the future of the hospitality industry in Cheyenne. When we started looking at the studies and this master plan, it led to the realization that Visit Cheyenne should be playing a major role in helping downtown succeed, which then led to the current opportunity we have to lead that effort.”
The full Visit Cheyenne Master Plan can be downloaded at https://www.cheyenne.org/info/about-cheyenne/tourism-masterplan/.