CHEYENNE – Cheyenne continues to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has hit the hospitality and tourism industry hard.
Visit Cheyenne will be honoring the hardworking professionals of tourism and hospitality during National Travel and Tourism Week, May 3-9. The year’s theme is “The spirit of travel cannot be broken,” according to a Visit Cheyenne news release.
In 2019, Laramie County welcomed 1.1 million visitors, who spent $380 million, according to research conducted by the Wyoming Office of Tourism and Dean Runyan Associates. Travel and tourism provided more than 3,100 jobs in Laramie County, the most of any private industry sector.
With the outbreak of COVID-19 and the associated downturn in the economy, Visit Cheyenne officials said it is more important than ever for Laramie County to come together to support this vital industry.
Join Visit Cheyenne in supporting the Spirit of Travel by sharing a photo each day that aligns with the following sectors, using the hashtags #SpiritOfTravel, #CheyenneWY and #ThatsWY.
National Travel and Tourism Week:
• Monday, May 4: Support Laramie County Attractions Day
• Tuesday, May 5: The Power of Tourism
• Wednesday, May 6: Support Laramie County’s Hotels
• Thursday, May 7: Celebrating our State, City, County and Town Parks
• Friday, May 8: Support Laramie County’s Restaurants/Culinary Day
• Saturday, May 9: Support Made in Laramie County Products Day