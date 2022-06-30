...A few strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central
Box Butte, Scotts Bluff, western Kimball, western Banner, southern
Sioux, southeastern Albany, Goshen, Laramie and southeastern Platte
Counties through 730 PM MDT...
At 626 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms, some
strong, along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Fort
Laramie to 10 miles northeast of Whitaker to near Virginia Dale.
Movement was southeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Lingle around 635 PM MDT.
Torrington around 645 PM MDT.
Hillsdale around 655 PM MDT.
Morrill, Lyman and Burns around 705 PM MDT.
Mitchell and Stegall around 710 PM MDT.
Hubbard Hill around 720 PM MDT.
Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown, Scotts Bluff National Monument and
Scottsbluff Airport around 725 PM MDT.
Panorama Point, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area and Wildcat
Hills Campground around 730 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by these storms include Hwy 85 At Dry
Rawhide Creek, Fox Farm-College, South Greeley High, Henry and
Bushnell.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 53, and between
mile markers 56 and 59.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 332 and 402.
Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 7.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
A bison lies on the ground in front of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., on June 22, 2022. A 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colo., was gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park this week, suffering an arm injury, park officials said. The was walking with his family near Giant Geyser in the Old Faithful area on Monday, June 27, 2022, when a bull bison charged the group. AP
CHEYENNE – Another visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison near Yellowstone Lake.
A news release from the national park says a 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after she and her daughter inadvertently approached a bull bison near a trailhead.
Wednesday's is the second incident to happen recently, after a man reportedly approached a bison near Giant Geyser on Tuesday. Another woman was gored in May after approaching a bison too closely, as well.
All visitors to Yellowstone should leave at least 25 yards between themselves and bison, according to the park. If a visitor has a close encounter with a bison, they should not stand their ground and should immediately move away. The park also says people should spray bear spray between themselves and the bison while walking or running away.
Thursday's news release says visitors need to remember that wildlife in the park can be dangerous. All wildlife should be given a distance of at least 25 years, and people should stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. Bison can run three times faster than humans, the news release says.
Warning signs that a bison may charge at a visitor include the bison "bluff charging," bellowing, pawing at the ground, snorting or head bobbing, according to the park.