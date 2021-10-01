...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County,
East Platte County, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and
East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Visitors encouraged to remember fire safety as seasons change
LARAMIE – As seasons change on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland, visitors are reminded to exercise caution when building and maintaining fires.
Effective today, fire restrictions will be rescinded on all National Forest System lands managed by the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland.
This includes National Forest and Grassland in Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties in northwest Colorado; and Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte and Weston counties in Wyoming.
While the onset of shorter days and cooler temperatures has seasonally decreased fire danger, all areas of the MBRTB remain in drought of varying levels of intensity. Large wildfire activity has been less substantial in 2021 than in recent years, but late-season fires have become more common in the Rocky Mountain region. Hunters, campers and all other forest visitors should exercise caution to reduce wildfire risk.
Campfire safety best practices include making sure that campfires are thoroughly extinguished before leaving a fire unattended. This is effectively done by stirring coals and other burned materials with water until cool. Even if your fire is a relatively small warming fire, the fire should be dead out before you leave the site.
Regarding ongoing wildfires on the Routt National Forest, all fires have transitioned management back to local forest resources. Engines continue to patrol and monitor fires while conducting fire suppression repair work as necessary. Area closures on National Forest System lands remain in place for the Muddy Slide, Morgan Creek and Black Mountain fires.