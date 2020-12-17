CHEYENNE – COVID-19 caused mass cancellations across every industry, and unfortunately, the same was true for blood drives. According to Vitalant Communications Director Brooke Way, the nonprofit’s blood drive operations missed out on about 43,000 donations nationwide due to the virus and its effects.
But the nonprofit is looking to receive more donations before the holiday season – in part, by hosting a blood drive in partnership with Cheyenne Frontier Days – to help a range of people, from cancer patients to premature babies to those who’ve had organ transplants. Each blood donation is tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and if a sample has the antibodies, that person can donate their plasma to help treat people currently facing COVID-19.
The CFD blood drive will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 21 and 22 at the CFD Event Center. Residents can also donate to the CFD drive during business hours, from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26 at Vitalant’s Cheyenne location, 112 E. Eighth Ave.
“The holiday season is really a tough time for blood donation, because people are with their families, and they’re so busy doing their holiday things that donating blood is not always at the top of their mind. So we’re so grateful for Cheyenne Frontier Days for stepping up and helping us with this blood drive,” Way said.
Participating residents will be entered into a drawing to win Two VIP Passes to the PRCA Rodeo Performance of their choice during the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days in July, which includes a special pre-rodeo lunch. Way commended CFD for stepping up as a community partner during such a difficult time, pointing to the other blood drive CFD hosted over the summer.
The need for blood drives in open facilities are high, as drives at schools and businesses that have gone remote were canceled.
“We are eager to do our part to help our community,” Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO Tom Hirsig said in a news release. “It’s not often that we get a chance to give someone the gift of life. The more of us who donate, the more lives we can potentially save.”
And as COVID-19 cases continue to emerge in places across the country, the need for plasma donations from those with coronavirus antibodies is high. The antibodies are given to patients with COVID-19 to help their bodies fight the virus.
Way said Vitalant’s distribution of such convalescent plasma has increased 400% since September.
“As coronavirus cases surge across the U.S., the need for that convalescent plasma is great. It’s reached emergency levels,” Way said, adding that the plasma “has been so crucially helpful for those COVID-19 patients.”
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 have the option to donate their plasma at Vitalant. After contracting the virus toward the end of November, Gov. Mark Gordon voiced his interest in participating in that type of donation upon his recovery, during a meeting with the Tribune Eagle’s editorial board on the first of December.
Gordon said, “As soon as I get a chance to get in to do the plasma donation, I intend to do that.”