CHEYENNE – With the help of a $2.25 million Business Ready Community Grant issued through the Laramie County Board of Commissioners, a new data center has made Cheyenne home, renovating and inhabiting a run down building at 607 E. Lincolnway.
VMAccel, under the Vaultminer Technologies Corporation, committed to investing an additional $16.2 million in the project, which is already up and running on Lincolnway, though not yet at full scale.
Laramie County Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm said it marks another positive step in diversifying the economy. He noted that the existing Microsoft data center already contributes more than $1 million each year in property tax revenue to the county’s general fund.
“It really carries a lot of the water that allows us to provide vital services to all residents, while keeping the tax burden on individual citizens as low as possible,” Malm said.
For the new VMAccel data center, part of the grant agreement requires the company to gross $1.4 million in taxable capital investment and at least $1.4 million for new employee wages for Laramie County over a five-year period. According to VMAccel’s grant application, the total of new employee wages will sit closer to $6 million, with plans to hire more than two dozen employees, and the capital investments should reach over $9 million.
VMAccel’s services can be used to reduce operational costs and increase efficiencies in areas like education, research and medicine. To accomplish that, the hyper-efficient data center offers high-performance computing services, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, encryption and cybersecurity, according to the company.
“It's exciting to see these companies continue to locate here in Laramie County, and it presents some really good opportunities for now and into the future, to not only bring in additional revenues, but to retain young workers and families here in our community,” Malm said.
Adam Lopez, VMAccel vice president of business development, echoed the same sentiment as Malm, saying they’ve already hired a University of Wyoming computer science grad and plan to continue a partnership with the university. They’ll work with students in the program, allowing them the opportunity to get real world experience in a cutting-edge data facility.
While they are still growing their staff at the first location, Lopez said the company could expand to multiple locations in the years to come, which could offer a bright future for young Wyomingites, who often leave the state to find specialized work.
“All these Wyoming kids that are getting degrees and wanting to get into IT, they’re having to move to big cities,” Lopez said. “This just brings it home, where they can love the quality of life that Wyoming offers, get a high-paying job and still be close to family.”
According to grant documents, the $2.25 million will be used for reducing communications and utility costs and encouraging employment and private investment. Without the grant, VMAccel made it clear in the application that they wouldn’t be able to grow quickly, would face higher electricity costs and wouldn’t be able to hire as much locally.
“There would also be significantly less incentive to continue building out operations in Wyoming,” the application read.
But with approval from both the Wyoming Business Council and the State Loan and Investment Board, the project has moved forward.