CHEYENNE – Volunteers of America Northern Rockies is set to break ground on several building projects that will enhance existing services and improve access to care for the wide range of clients they serve.
Following mergers with Peak Wellness Center and Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center, Volunteers of America has become the largest provider of behavioral health services in Wyoming.
Jeff Holsinger, CEO, shared in a news release that “recent mergers have given us more than 60 years of collective experience in behavioral health care.” VOA operates outpatient mental health clinics, residential mental health housing and addiction treatment services in 11 counties across Wyoming.
Volunteers of America has been awarded over $4 million from the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board to enhance existing behavioral health facilities. Projects include regional crisis stabilization facilities in Cheyenne and Sheridan and women’s substance use disorder treatment in Cheyenne.
Additionally, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs has awarded Volunteers of America nearly $2.5 million to expand veteran homes in Sheridan and Billings, Montana.
Finally, to meet the needs of Sheridan’s growing homeless youth population, Volunteers of America plans to build four new apartments designed to house eight youths who lack the family support to successfully transition into adulthood. These homes will allow youths to work one-on-one with staff to learn life skills and develop a plan to be successful. This project has an estimated cost of $833,000.