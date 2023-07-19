CHEYENNE — As the final days of preparation for the “Daddy of ‘em All” continue, staff and volunteers set their best boots forward to tie up loose ends and finalize Frontier Park set up for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days.
The event officially begins Friday, but qualifying competition began last Saturday at Frontier Park Arena.
“The fire hoses are wide open, we’re going 100 miles an hour,” CFD General Committee Chairman John Contos said. “It’s amazing how different things pop up ... I’ve got a great General Committee. We’ve got everything handled and under control, and we’re gonna make this thing happen.”
These final days of preparation entail smoothing out any minor concerns and finalizing spaces as the park prepares to host thousands of vendors, competitors and customers.
“It’s like owning a house,” CFD Public Relations Committee chairman Mike Smith said. “It’s the stuff that’s most important to maintain or that costs money and time that not everybody sees. … I think it’s true of our home at Cheyenne Frontier Days — it’s the things that people don’t notice, unless they’re not working.”
Efforts to maintain facilities are year-round, and planning for next year’s CFD has begun before this year’s rodeo even opens its gates. Ensuring that there’s drinking water and lighting takes months of effort in the off-season, and setting up access to the internet is happening into the last week of preparation, said Smith.
“I think people would be shocked at the amount of time and effort all year long that goes into maintaining and upgrading,” Smith said. “Just making sure that the plumbing is working around the park, that there’s water available for people at our water fountains, that the lights are on and working, it takes this huge crew to do that.”
That huge crew is volunteer driven. With only 20 paid staff members, CFD relies on the passion and dedication of its approximately 3,000 volunteers.
“We don’t put Cheyenne Frontier Days on for our volunteers,” Contos said. “Our volunteers put on Cheyenne Frontier Days.”
Volunteers dedicate themselves year-round as well, said Contos. The turnaround is quick; Contos will interview to replace three outgoing committee chairmen in early August. Then, General Committee and board planning retreats will occur in September.
When explaining why Cheyenne residents, and even dedicated out-of-towners, take on such a huge commitment, Contos pointed to a well-known quote from now-deceased Cheyenne historian laureate, Bill Dubois: “It’s the Cheyenne thing to do.”
“We have 3,000+ volunteers,” Contos said. “I mean, they’re the heart and soul of this organization.”
Even rodeo events begin prior to gates opening to the public. CFD is not an invitation-only rodeo, which means competitors have to qualify for events the week prior to opening day. This also means that much more preparation in order to deliver a well-planned rodeo show.
“At the beginning, everybody has a chance to win the “Daddy of ‘em All,’” Smith said. “Every competitor that’s coming here has that chance.”
Beyond preparing competitors and completing qualifiers in these final days, the rodeo itself has been planned down to the minute by dedicated volunteers on the production team.
“When you go as a rodeo fan to our rodeo, you realize something’s different,” Smith said. “And you can’t always put your finger on it. But I think it’s the way we keep the entertainment and the rodeo itself running together constantly.”
Animals have begun to make their appearance in the park, as qualifiers determined who will get to perform in the upcoming week.
Cheyenne Frontier Days has 10 days to make a year’s worth of revenue, said Contos. This is a rare stress for a business and requires a well-prepared venue and staff to pull off successfully. CFD is well-versed in handling that stress.
“We’ve got to be ready,” Contos said. “We’ve got to be planned. We’ve got to be organized. And we’ve done it for 127 years. So, we’re ready to go.”
Within the park, volunteers are setting up the midway, putting finishing touches on major projects. Outside of the park, the entire town is preparing for the influx of tourists, as well.
“The park? We’re ready. Our volunteers are ready, the city’s ready,” Smith said. “We realize it does put a little extra strain on the resources of the entire community, bringing this many people in. But we’re really proud of that. Our mission has always been economic development and vitality for the Cheyenne community and Wyoming at large.”
These final days of setup are organized chaos, said Smith. Everything is in movement to ensure the execution of the high-quality rodeo that attendees, competitors and vendors have come to expect.
“The talking is done, and it’s time to get things working,” Smith said. “People love an opportunity to make a difference, and volunteering at Cheyenne Frontier Days gives them that chance.”