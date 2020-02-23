CHEYENNE – When the folks at F.E. Warren Air Force Base heard about a polar plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Wyoming, it didn’t take much to rally the troops.
Assistant Flight Chief Michael Seery and 10 teams from the base took the leap into Sloans Lake on Saturday at the Special Olympics Wyoming Jackalope Jump, an event held in locations throughout the state every year.
Because Cheyenne is so welcoming to military members, Seery said it’s even more meaningful to lend a hand. Volunteers from the base helped set up before the event and clean up after in addition to raising money and jumping in.
“Anytime the community needs any kind of support, we’ll always do whatever we have to try and give back,” Seery said.
This year, more than $5,000 was raised to help fund the operations for Special Olympics Wyoming. According to Bobby Casey, director of competition and training, the money goes toward a number of aspects for Special Olympics.
“By coming out here and jumping, you’re really supporting the athletes in a way that allows them to participate in competitions, trainings, and just get the experience and opportunity,” Casey said. “It shows everyone understands the significance and importance of Special Olympics in Wyoming.”
Stephanie Barnes is an athlete for Special Olympics, with swimming on the forefront of her mind. She’ll be competing in backstroke and freestyle competitions this year, but decided to stay out of the water Saturday.
“I just came to support all the people who are willing to jump that raise money for Special Olympics,” Barnes said.
Barnes took the plunge once before and decided that was enough for her, but she said the event is important because it raises the money to buy new uniforms and new equipment.
When Barnes jumped with her dad in the past, the ice actually broke beneath them, sending them into the water “ready or not.” But Cheyenne Fire Rescue Lt. Brandon Rood was at the event Saturday to make sure everything ran smoothly.
A CFR crew spent two hours with a chainsaw to cut out the hole in the ice.
“It’s a charity event to raise money for the Special Olympics,” Rood said. “It’s good for people’s hearts.”
And with temperatures in the 50s, the event felt like a party. Music blasted and people cheered as the brave souls plunged into the icy cold water.
“The fact that the turnout was so high ... it says a lot about how everybody in Cheyenne cares for each other and is there for each other,” jumper Tyler Lafreniere said.