LARAMIE – The U.S. Forest Service, in partnership with Common Outdoor Ground, is seeking volunteers on Wednesday, June 30, to assist in maintenance and opening of the Nash Fork Campground in the Snowy Range of the Medicine Bow National Forest.
The Nash Fork Campground has been closed for more than 10 years and will now provide an additional destination for campers seeking designated campground amenities in the Snowy Range.
To open these 27 campsites, a variety of general maintenance tasks are required, including: picnic table assembly, debris cleanup, camp site clearing, signpost installation and painting.
Volunteers are being asked to assist with the effort. COG is organizing the event, which will take place from 4-7 p.m.
Interested individuals or groups are being asked to RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/2a252xcy. Volunteers should meet at the campground, located west of Centennial, in the Snowy Range, on Brooklyn Lake Road (Forest Road 317).
Following a safety briefing, multiple work groups will be organized for a variety of tasks. Sandwiches will be provided by COG. Volunteers should bring work gloves and appropriate footwear, clothing, sunscreen, bug spray, etc.
Volunteers are invited to camp at Nash Fork Campground after the event and be the first campground users in over a decade. This camping opportunity is only open to volunteers.
Contact COG with questions via email, commonoutdoorground@gmail.com, or on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/commonoutdoorground.