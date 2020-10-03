LARAMIE – The USDA Forest Service’s Laramie Ranger District is partnering with Common Outdoor Ground, a community organization in southeast Wyoming, to hold a local volunteer event on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Volunteers are needed to assist with a trail naturalization effort near Laramie on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Due to new reroutes, two retired sections of the Aspen Trail on Pole Mountain will be rehabilitated.
To meet distancing and health guidelines, no more than 30 individuals are needed for the event. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/polemtntrailevent.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the Summit Trailhead, which is on Forest Road 705, just south of the Interstate 80 rest area. Masks will need to be worn while at the meeting location. Following a safety briefing, COG volunteers will take a short hike to the work site. At the work site, a minimum of 6 feet of separation will be needed for tool safety, so masks do not need to be worn if volunteers prefer.
Hand tools will be used to rip old trail tread, followed by seeding of native vegetation, and then, lastly, pulling in dead and down material to cover the old tread. Project work should be completed by 2 p.m. As a bonus for helping, volunteers will be placed in a drawing to receive local merchant gift cards.
Volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes and bring water as well as work gloves. Long-sleeve shirts and pants are recommended. The Forest Service and Common Outdoor Ground will provide hand tools and will coordinate distribution. Some work gloves will also be available for those who do not have their own.
The event was originally planned for National and Wyoming Public Lands Day but delayed due to Forest Service engagement with the Mullen Fire. Public Lands Day is the largest single-day volunteer effort for America’s public lands, highlighting the importance of public lands nationally and in Wyoming, as well as acknowledging the multiple uses of public lands.
Common Outdoor Ground is a community organization providing volunteer support for sustainability of outdoor spaces in southeast Wyoming. COG has an agreement with the Laramie Ranger District to help coordinate volunteers and resources for multiple workdays and events. For additional details on volunteering with COG, visit their web site.
The Pole Mountain unit is a focus area for trails work within the Medicine Bow National Forest.