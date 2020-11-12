CHEYENNE – Master Sgt. Gordon Ewell wanted to serve in the U.S. Army for 30 years and then become a history teacher. Instead, he medically retired after 24 years and became an author and motivational speaker.
“Time has a way of altering your career management plans sometimes,” he said.
Ewell spoke during a virtual Veterans Day celebration Wednesday, hosted by Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, which also featured video appearances from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.
A Purple Heart recipient, Ewell was “severely disabled” by IEDs in Iraq. He described the history of Veterans Day, going back to the end of World War I, when the holiday was called Armistice Day to honor those who served in that war.
“But the war to end all wars wasn’t,” Ewell said.
In 1954, after lobbying from veterans groups, it was renamed Veterans Day to recognize all men and women who served in any branch of the military, in war or in peace time.
“No matter which branch of the service one serves, veterans did but two things: they sailed, they flew or they marched wherever they were told to, whenever they were told to, by a country that asked of them to go and serve in the best interests of Americans,” Ewell said.
About 17.4 million veterans lived in the U.S. in 2019, making up nearly 7% of the country’s population, according to Census Bureau data.
Close to 30% of the U.S. veteran population has a disability. Ewell pointed out that servicemen and women get injured “just as much in training as they do in war, in times of peace as in times of conflict.”
Ewell closed his speech by quoting Gen. John J. Pershing’s remarks about men and women who served in World War I, saying: “Time will not dim the glory of their deeds.”
“While true,” Ewell added, “it is up to us, each and every one of us, as Americans, to make sure that those words come true for all of our veterans ... and especially on this day, this Veterans Day.”
Speaking before Ewell, Volunteers of America CEO Jeff Holsinger highlighted Supportive Services for Veteran Families, a VOA program that helps veterans obtain housing and other resources. Gordon, Noem and Tester called attention to efforts undertaken to support veterans in their respective states.
Gordon, a former board member of Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, described a tree on the grounds of the Wyoming Governor’s Residence planted in honor of those who served in World War I.
“That tree stands as a lasting tribute to our World War I veterans and has seen plenty of blizzards, windstorms and droughts since,” Gordon said. “Our nation stands, and it stands.”