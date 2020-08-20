CHEYENNE – Volunteers of America has begun operation of its Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program in Wyoming from its offices in Casper, Cheyenne (3116 Old Faithful Road, Suite 200) and Sheridan.
“Volunteers of America has been providing rapid rehousing and homeless prevention services through its Supportive Services for Veteran Families program in Wyoming since 2015,” said Mike Keller, VOA division director of veteran services in a news release. “Now we are excited to launch the Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program in Casper, Cheyenne and Sheridan, Wyoming.”
Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program provides employment services for homeless veterans to help them obtain gainful, long-term and meaningful employment. The program is funded by the Department of Labor, and networks with other service providers to ensure that a continuum of care is being met and that any gaps in service are being filled.
The program will offer the following services to qualified veterans:
• Individual case management
• Job search assistance
• Resume preparation
• Employer referrals
• Vocational training
• Transportation assistance
• Job retention services
• Work tools and clothing assistance
• Post-employment follow-up and support
Veterans in need of assistance should call 844-4-VOA-Vet and select the office nearest them.
Last year, Volunteers of America worked with more than 3,000 veterans across its three-state territory, and with program growth such as this, they expect to serve even more veterans this year.