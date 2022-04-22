...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County. This includes the locations of Cheyenne
Buford and Whitaker.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Volunteers to celebrate Earth Day by sprucing up Holliday Park
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Urban Forestry staff, along with volunteers from CNSI, will be celebrating Earth Day on Saturday by planting trees and sprucing up landscaped beds at Holliday Park.
A variety of shade and ornamental trees will be planted to replace trees that were recently removed due to age and disease. Landscaped beds within the park will also be cleaned up and mulched.
Approximately 12 staff from CNSI, which is the fiscal agent for the state of Wyoming Division of Healthcare Financing, responsible for core claims and TPL processing, will be volunteering their Saturday to improve Holliday Park’s tree canopy and appearance, benefiting generations to come.
Due to reductions in staffing and challenges in recruiting seasonal staff, Urban Forestry has a backlog of work suitable for volunteer projects. If your group is interested in volunteering to make a difference in the community, contact Urban Forestry at 307-637-6428 or email mellison@cheyennecity.org.